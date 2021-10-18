- (PLX AI) - Avanza Q3 net income SEK 481 million vs. estimate SEK 445 million.
- • Q3 operating margin 75%
|Avanza Bank Q3 Adjusted EPS SEK 3.1 vs. Estimate SEK 2.9
|14.07.
|Avanza Bank Falls 11% as Earnings Miss Sparks Worries About Slowing Activity
|(PLX AI) - Avanza shares fell 11% after second quarter earnings missed estimates, sparking worries that the online broker is seeing a slowing activity trend.• Avanza Q2 adjusted EPS and net income missed...
|14.07.
|Avanza Bank Q2 Adjusted EPS SEK 2.91 vs. Estimate SEK 3.12
|(PLX AI) - Avanza Q2 net income SEK 451 million vs. estimate SEK 473 million.• Q2 operating margin 71%
