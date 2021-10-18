EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF Financials Other Europe 6.1 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.3 3 ENI Energy Italy 3.3 4 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.2 5 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.2 6 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 7 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.9 8 ING Financials Netherlands 2.8 9 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.7 10 Orange Communication Services France 2.6 11 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 12 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.2 13 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 14 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.2 15 Sanofi Health Care France 2.2 16 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.2 17 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.1 18 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.1 19 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.0 20 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 21 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 1.9 22 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.9 23 Ubisoft Entertainment Communication Services France 1.8 24 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.9 25 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.9 26 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.8 27 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 28 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.7 29 Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 30 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 31 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.6 Total equity investments 66.3 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.8 Total fixed income investments 4.8 Cash and other net assets 28.9 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 33.0 Japan 14.6 United Kingdom 12.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.3 Americas 2.1 Fixed Income 4.8 Cash and other net assets 28.9 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 September 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 15.8 Financials 13.4 Communication Services 12.0 Consumer Staples 6.3 Energy 6.2 Industrials 4.4 Consumer Discretionary 3.8 Real Estate 2.2 Information Technology 2.1 Fixed Income 4.8 Cash and other net assets 28.9 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 September 2021, the net assets of the Company were £117,962,000.

18 October 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF