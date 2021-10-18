EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 30 September 2021
PR Newswire
London, October 15
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|Equity investments
|1
|Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF
|Financials
|Other Europe
|6.1
|2
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
|3.3
|3
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
|3.3
|4
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.2
|5
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.2
|6
|Unilever
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
|3.1
|7
|TotalEnergies
|Energy
|France
|2.9
|8
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.8
|9
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
|2.7
|10
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
|2.6
|11
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
|2.5
|12
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
|2.2
|13
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
|2.2
|14
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
|2.2
|15
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.2
|16
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.2
|17
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
|2.1
|18
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
|2.1
|19
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
|2.0
|20
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|21
|BMW
|Consumer Discretionary
|Germany
|1.9
|22
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
|1.9
|23
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Communication Services
|France
|1.8
|24
|Mirait
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|25
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.9
|26
|Raito Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.8
|27
|Meitec
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.7
|28
|Ship Healthcare
|Health Care
|Japan
|0.7
|29
|Exeo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|30
|TBS
|Communication Services
|Japan
|0.6
|31
|Totetsu Kogyo
|Industrials
|Japan
|0.6
|Total equity investments
|66.3
|Fixed income investments
|1
|US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030
|4.8
|Total fixed income investments
|4.8
|Cash and other net assets
|28.9
|Net assets
|100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Europe ex UK
|33.0
|Japan
|14.6
|United Kingdom
|12.3
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|4.3
|Americas
|2.1
|Fixed Income
|4.8
|Cash and other net assets
|28.9
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 September 2021
|% of Net Assets
|Health Care
|15.8
|Financials
|13.4
|Communication Services
|12.0
|Consumer Staples
|6.3
|Energy
|6.2
|Industrials
|4.4
|Consumer Discretionary
|3.8
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Information Technology
|2.1
|Fixed Income
|4.8
|Cash and other net assets
|28.9
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 September 2021, the net assets of the Company were £117,962,000.
18 October 2021
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de