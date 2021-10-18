Das Instrument 2AH AU0000016875 VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2021The instrument 2AH AU0000016875 VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2021Das Instrument 0SV CA86212H1055 STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021The instrument 0SV CA86212H1055 STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021Das Instrument 9VR1 CA92143B1004 VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2021The instrument 9VR1 CA92143B1004 VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2021Das Instrument ABS2 AT0000609607 PORR AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021The instrument ABS2 AT0000609607 PORR AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 18.10.2021Das Instrument A0I CA03783B1022 APPIA ENERGY CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2021The instrument A0I CA03783B1022 APPIA ENERGY CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2021Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 18.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2021The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 18.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2021