Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Meldung! TAAT Global gibt weiter Vollgas!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLD6 ISIN: CA03783B1022 Ticker-Symbol: A0I 
Tradegate
15.10.21
20:14 Uhr
0,570 Euro
+0,035
+6,54 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIA RARE EARTHS & URANIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIA RARE EARTHS & URANIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5300,57009:36
0,5300,57015.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD13,200-2,22 %
APPIA RARE EARTHS & URANIUM CORP0,570+6,54 %
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC4,000-1,48 %
VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP0,103+17,71 %
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED1,4600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.