- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk may see sales of its obesity drug Wegovy reach DKK 1.7 billion already in the fourth quarter, analysts at SEB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- • Wegovy sales continue to surprise positively, with rapid uptake in the United States, a high price and expected low rebate levels, SEB said
- • Price target raised to DKK 725 from DKK 650; implies 10% upside from Friday's close
- • NOTE: Despite increasing production and introducing 24-hour shifts, Novo is struggling to meet demand for the new drug
