- (PLX AI) - Nel shares fall 2.5% after SEB downgrades to sell on lack of order inflow.
- • Price target cut to NOK 10 from NOK 13
- • We are increasingly worried about the medium-term outlook, as customers seem reluctant to commit to orders, waiting for subsidies, SEB says
- • The market seems to be expecting significant profitable growth in years to come, and analysts at SEB are worried about Nel's ability to meet these expectations in the medium term
- • Price target implies 27% downside from Friday's close
NEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de