PAO Severstal: The Board Recommends Q3 2021 Dividend Payment

The Board Recommends Q3 2021 Dividend Payment

The Board of Directors of Severstal ("Severstal", "the Company") (LSE: SVST; MICEX-RTS: CHMF), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, is recommending a dividend of 85.93 roubles per share for the three months ended 30 September 2021.

Approval of the dividend is expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 3 December 2021. The record date for participation in the EGM is 8 November 2021. The recommended record date for the dividend payment is 14 December 2021. The approval of the record date for the dividend payment is also expected to take place at the Company's EGM on 3 December 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

