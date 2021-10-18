Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 18
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 15 October 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 15 October 2021 943.38 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 927.70 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
18 October 2021
BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de