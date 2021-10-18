Company aims to tackle the financial education gap by engaging kids with motivating, fun, and rewarding interactive learning

GoHenry, a pioneer in kids' debit cards, money management, and financial education, today introduced Money Missions, accelerating the company's ambitions to close the gap in early financial literacy for Gen Z and Gen Alpha with a gamified educational experience integrated into the GoHenry app.

Money Missions are fun, interactive lessons designed to build confidence, literacy, and curiosity in 6-18-year-olds:

Money Missions cover a full financial education curriculum including money basics, earning, saving, investing, responsible spending, credit, money safety, and more.

Kids watch animated videos, take quizzes, and earn points and badges while gaining real-world experience with money.

The missions are developed with teachers and financial experts and mapped to age-appropriate education guidelines in the US and UK.

Tailored to the age of the child, as kids go through the missions, levels are unlocked and adjusted to their age, skills, and confidence.

"We've always had a simple mission which is to help kids be smart with money. With 60 million kids and teens in the US and UK alone that have not been adequately served with financial education, Money Missions is one of the ways we are bridging this gap with a hands-on app experience to turn financial education into a motivating, fun, and rewarding way for kids to build confidence with money. It's a really strong complement to our innovative debit card, banking, and payment functionality. With Money Missions, GoHenry will continue to be the place kids and teens learn the foundational blocks of personal finance and gain real-world money skills necessary for their future." said Alex Zivoder, CEO of GoHenry.

Research from the University of Cambridge shows that children form their attitudes and habits towards money by age 7, and 87% of teens have trouble making everyday spending decisions. A recent GoHenry survey found that even among parents, 89% said they would have made better financial decisions if they received financial education before the age of 18.

Dani, a parent who has been using Money Missions with her 11-year-old daughter as part of beta testing, says: "My daughter Ellie-Rose has already been using GoHenry for over a year and in that time she has learnt how to budget and save. She's loved using the new Money Missions and particularly enjoys the way it's like a game with the videos and animations. She wants to get the questions right so it makes her listen more and concentrate she gets a great sense of achievement after completing each mission."

Money Missions represents the latest investment in GoHenry's category-leading fintech products and services for families, including Teen Account, Eco Cards, instant peer-to-peer payments, and Giftlinks (which allows GoHenry members to receive money as gifts from parent-approved relatives and friends).

Backed by Edison Partners, Revaia (formerly Gaia Capital Partners), Citi Ventures, and Muse Capital, GoHenry has raised $70 million from institutional and individual shareholders.

To learn more about Money Missions and sign up for GoHenry, visit GoHenry.com.

About GoHenry

Launched in 2012, GoHenry is a financial technology company with a simple mission to make every kid smart with money. The GoHenry [prepaid] debit card and financial learning app is designed for kids ages 6 18. Parent and child apps provide tools to help kids learn about money- by earning, saving, spending responsibly, giving, and more, all with parental oversight. In-app Money Missions offer a gamified, integrated financial education experience that offers a rewarding and fun way for kids to build financial literacy.

GoHenry is inspiring a global movement of over 1.5 million members who fiercely believe that being good with money is a vital life skill. For more information, visit GoHenry.com or follow @gohenry on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

In the US the GoHenry card is issued by Community Federal Saving Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International.

In the UK the GoHenry card is issued by IDT Financial Services Limited pursuant to a license from Visa Europe. IDT Financial Services Limited is a regulated bank, licensed by the Financial Services Commission, Gibraltar. Registered office: 57-63 Line Wall Road, Gibraltar. Registered No. 95716.

