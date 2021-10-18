Freedom Finance Europe attended the sixteenth annual European Leveraged Finance Conference held by the Association of European Financial Markets (AFME) on 29 September 2021 in London. Our company was the lead partner of the event.

Following the conference, a delegation led by Executive Director, Evgeniy Tyapkin, held talks with Gary Simmons, Managing Director of AFME's High Yield Securities Division and Elena Travallini, AFME Membership Director. The parties outlined plans for increased co-operation next year, increased the number of AFME working groups with the representatives of Freedom Finance Europe and discussed preparations for joint events.

As a reminder, Freedom Finance Europe has been an active member since May 2020. Our professionals provide expertise in working groups to develop legislative initiatives in order to regulate the European capital markets and Liudmila Kiriaku, Director of Regulatory Affairs, is a member of the AFME Compliance Committee.

Along with Freedom Finance Europe, AFME members include pan-European and global banks, brokers, law firms and other significant financial market participants. These include JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bloomberg L.P, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Standard Poor's and others.

About Freedom Finance Europe Ltd.

Freedom Finance Europe Ltd. is a modern, dynamic and reliable broker with professional customer support, with an experienced team with knowledge and expertise in the European and US stock markets.

The company offers ongoing support, providing robust trading platforms and technologies for high-performance work on the market. Via its traders or by using the Freedom24 mobile trading platform investors can obtain direct access to the American and European stock markets and the opportunity to participate in IPO.

Freedom Finance Europe Ltd. is registered in Cyprus on 05.08.2013 under registration number HE324220 and is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number CIF 275/15, granted on 20.05.2015.

