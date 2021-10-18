DJ EQS-News: STCO: The IX International Investment Congress & LUXPRO

STCO: (Stukkert&Co):The IX International Investment Congress & LUXPRO's most recent event in the field of investment, politics and patronage has come to an end in Monaco, following further Congresses successfully held in Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Monaco, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Dubai.

Having taken place on the first day of the Monaco Yacht show, September 22nd, at the legendary Café de Paris, the IX International Investment Congress & LUXPRO event brought together a select gathering of politicians, princes, artists and investors to not only celebrate the incredible achievements of individuals, but to create a forum of discussion where experts at the frontiers of many domains could engage and collaborate with each other.

Speakers at the Congress in Monaco discussed the current impact of Artificial Intelligence on investment and international trade, the power and purpose of a free press, the current science behind mental and physical human optimisation, along with many other topics. With catering provided by the expert team at Café de Paris, hosted in the one hundred- and fifty-year-old 'Salon Belle Vue', the Monaco Congress' luxurious environment provided the perfect setting to accompany the guests and speakers in attendance.

Stukkert&Co together with LUXPRO, Stankevicius MGM have been awarding politicians, philanthropists, investors, influencers for the last seven years.

The Congress was opened by Anna Stukkert https://www.instagram.com/anna_stukkert_/ _, a millionaire investor, organiser of the International Investment Congress and CEO of the investment company Stukkert & Co as well as Gulshat Uzenbaeva https://www.instagram.com/gulshatmonaco/ , the Founder and owner of LUXPRO https://www.instagram.com/luxpromc / .

Results and awards from the International Investment Congress & LUXPRO follow:

Serge Prince of Yougoslavia - President of Queen Helena received an honorary award in the field of humanity for his generous contributions to charities in more than fifty-five countries over the past twenty-five years.

Laurent Anselmi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Principality of Monaco was awarded for his contribution to the development of international relations. The founders of this award paid tribute to the influence of Mr. Anselmi in the development of International diplomacy in Monaco. This award paid homage to those from around the world who have made an outstanding contribution to the protection and promotion of diplomacy at home and abroad, or have taken initiatives to promote the principles of International relations.

Laurent Anselmi has the following awards:

Commander of the Order of St. Charles (Monaco)

Knight of the Order of Merit in the Field of Culture (Monaco) Vermeil Medal for Physical Education and Sport (Monaco) Knight of the Legion of Honour (France)

Commander of the Order Pro Melitensi (Order of Malta) Grand Officer of the Order of the Star of Italy (Italy)

Silver Olympic medalist and World Champion in Rowing, Daniel Fauché's impressive contributions to sport and education over the past forty years were recognised and awarded at the Congress.

As Head Trainer to the Olympic team, Daniel's guidance and training has led France to the winner's pedestal over three consecutive Olympics and eleven World championships. For five years Daniel has lent his expertise to the Société Nautique de Monaco and Monegasque Federation of Rowing, and his contributions to his country continue with him having recently returned from The Olympic Games in Tokyo as the Monegasque coach.

The President of the Monegasque Sommelier Association and chief Sommelier of the Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monte Carlo, Dominique Milardi's impact upon the development of wine culture throughout Europe was officially recognised during the award ceremony. Representing his home country of Monaco, Dominique's expertise has been commended throughout the many competitions of Master Sommelier's he has been involved with across the Globe.

Stefano Brancato won the Hospitality and Excellent Service Award thanks to his outstanding contribution over the past twenty-five years, with Monte-Carlo Societe des Bains de Mer, as General Director to one of the most famous and prestigious restaurants in the world, Cafe de Paris. Stefano has over forty years of experience in the restaurant industry having governed establishments throughout Italy, the United Kingdom and Monaco.

Additional speakers and guests of honour include:

Gulshat Uzenbaeva - Event organizer, founder and owner of LUXPRO, a member of Monaco Economic Board and Influencer.

Gerard Spinelli - the Mayor of the French city of Beausoleil.

Sergej Tschernjawskij - Deputy Chairman of the Working Group for Integration and Migration of the CSU (governing party in Bavaria), co-founder of top Bavarian gUG and IBP Consulting Group.

Anna Wohlthat - the co-founder of the winery "My Freedom" (Meine Freiheit). Founder and CEO of the EMA-the European Center for Orthopedics and Pain Therapy in Moscow.

Vicente-Andreas Zaragoza - the founder and Chairman of the Pentium Group. Creator and developer of software and optimisation algorithms.

Eric Brundage - Eric Brundage, Owner of Monaco Life and CEO at Sand Spring Partners. In addition to owning Monaco's leading source of English-language news in the Principality Monaco Life, Eric Brundage is the CEO at the US-based family office, Sand Spring Partners, whose core competency is to work with families and family offices across a number of jurisdictions with respect to taxation, wealth transfer and wealth accumulation.

Oto Zemnieks - the Vice-President and coach for the Council for Human Development, Switzerland. He is also one of the co-founders of the Chef Oto gastronomic brand for lovers of a healthy lifestyle based on his knowledge of Ayurveda. In addition, Oto is one of the authors of "Brighten up Your Diet Indian Cooking" and a co-founder of Caviar House.

Kern Frost - the Founder of the Council for Human Development. Having spent nineteen years in the world of therapy, focusing on consciousness and mental acceleration, Kern has, for the past twenty years, acted as a successful entrepreneur focusing on teaching strategic thinking and linguistics. Kern founded the Hypnosis Clinic on Harley Street, London, and the Kern Clinic in Zurich, where he used his extensive understanding of consciousness to train teachers from across the world to create a unique matrix of mental and physical training.

Laurence Jenk is a contemporary French artist whose CANDY theme combines simplicity and versatility. Jenk noted the similarities between what her art depicts, its pristine and aesthetic wrapping, its sweetness and the pleasure it can provide, with Monaco itself, and spoke eloquently on the materials and symbolism of her artwork more generally.

Ayla Aldjufrie, founder of "Global Property Bank" and the technology centre "Real Estate education" (Indonesia).

The main outcomes of the Congress' include:

Participation of over eight thousand individuals from twenty nine countries, representing a property value of several billion euros; the introductions and networking opportunities established by the International Investment Congress and LUXPRO directly resulted in trade totalling in excess of two hundred and fifty million Euros; Global B2B and B2C networking; awareness of the Congress' was spread to over three hundred million people around the world; ambitious goals for the redistribution of financial flows between investors and funds were established in preparation for the Congresses of 2022.

Govind Balakrishna Raju - Vice President for Innovative Technologies of the International Peoples alliances of the world (India)

