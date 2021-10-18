The "France Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlike other countries in Europe, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment option is quite at the nascent stage in France. However, with the rising market opportunities the publisher expects the market is expected to reach US$20,318.8 million by 2028.

During this ongoing pandemic the French BNPL market recorded significant growth. Notably, the BNPL market in France posted an annual growth of 82.6% between 2019-2020.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is fueling the growing adoption of the BNPL payment method among consumers. Additionally, the financial uncertainty created by the pandemic led economic turmoil has also broaden the scope of BNPL market growth, as consumers have more cautious about their spending.

The growing adoption of BNPL services among consumers in the country meant that more global players are entering the deferred payment space. For instance, in July 2020, PayPal announced the launch of its BNPL service for consumers in France, allowing people to spread the cost of their purchases in easy, monthly installments. The entry of global players is expected to boost innovation in the French BNPL market further.

Local regulations in France prohibit the use of shared scoring databases such as the US credit score. Moreover, as financial data is not easily available in France, BNPL providers have to score each transaction with just a few data points. Consequently, the trend is leading towards innovation for assessing consumer creditworthiness in France.

Moreover, BNPL firms are also raising funds to expand their deferred payment services nationwide and gain more traction from consumers of different segments. For instance, in January 2021, Alma, the French BNPL startup which made its product commercially available in 2019, raised 49 million euros (US$59.4 million) in its Series B funding round. Notably, the BNPL startup also raised a credit line of 21 million euros (US$25.5 million) to finance merchant payments in the country.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in France remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.1% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 4173.8 million in 2020 to reach US$ 27501.7 million by 2028.

