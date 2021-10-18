Exclaimer appoints Marco Costa as new CEO

Exclaimer has appointed Marco Costa as its new chief executive as Heath Davies stands down in October 2021

FARNBOROUGH, England, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclaimer Group, market leader in email signature management solutions, has appointed Marco Costa as CEO, replacing former chief executive Heath Davies.

In addition to accelerating the continuing success of the organization, Costa will be in charge of leading the execution of Exclaimer's long-term vision and business strategies to enhance company growth.

With an extensive background in SaaS, engineering, product, marketing, and sales, his international experience is perfectly matched to the current evolution of the Exclaimer business.

Marco joins Exclaimer following his departure from Talkdesk where he served as COO International overseeing all aspects of international operations. During his tenure at Talkdesk, Marco grew the R&D team from 50 to 1,000 people and helped grow the organization's value from $300M to $10B+.

Costa commented about his new appointment with Exclaimer Group:

"I'm thrilled to join Exclaimer and be part of its impressive growth journey. The company has been through many innovative and forward-thinking developments in the past year, which promises for an exciting future. I look forward to driving the new business opportunities that lie ahead, as Exclaimer continues toexpand its product offerings in close partnership with its investors Insight Partners, Farview Equity Partners, and Livingbridge."

Richard Wells, Managing Director at Insight Partners and Board Member of Exclaimer Group, commented about Exclaimer's CEO appointment: "We've found in Marco a CEO with in-depth knowledge and operating experience in the software and technology industries. He has all the expertise required to take the growth of Exclaimer to the next level as it continues to offer innovative email signature solutions to its global customer base."

"The Board would also like to thank Heath Davies for his significant and valuable contribution to the business during his time as CEO and, in particular, for stewarding the business through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic."

About Exclaimer

For over 20 years, Exclaimer has been providing world-class email signature solutions for Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), Google Workplace (formerly G Suite), and Microsoft Exchange. Exclaimer solutions enable companies to manage their employees' email signatures efficiently and deliver consistent branding, promotions, disclaimers and compliance statements, while substantially cutting admin overheads.

Headquartered just outside of London and with regional offices worldwide, its products are used by over 45,000 customers in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 300,000 users.

Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, the Academy Awards, and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes. The company has been the recipient of multiple industry awards over the years and was the first company of its type to successfully achieve the ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

