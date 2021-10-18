Brownsville, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Jejudoge, also known as the "Dogecoin of Asia," is an Ethereum Web3 Token that is open-sourced and community-driven. The token's name was inspired by the self-governing island of Jeju in South Korea. The Web3 Token has grown its community to over five thousand holders. Since its launch in May 2021, three of the four goals listed on its roadmap have been completed, demonstrating how far the Jejudoge community has progressed. The token is currently available on a number of exchanges, including the Uniswap decentralized exchange, Coingecko, CoinMarketCap, and Coinbase, among others.

Jejudoge intends to use a governance structure known as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), which will allow the Jejudoge community to manage the entire ecosystem. The Jejudoge community will be able to vote on new features, partnerships, and other integrations in order to become fully decentralized. The Jejudoge community recognizes the importance of developing a system centered on the token that harnesses the power of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

Jejudoge intends to build a virtual Jeju island in the metaverse where artists and collectors can swap and trade NFTs. A virtual island powered by DeFi where individuals and businesses can play games and earn passive income in the metaverse. The play-to-earn model has allowed the community to imagine a digital world in which users earn money and receive rare NFTs that can be exchanged for cash. So, in essence, Jejudoge is developing a community-governed play-to-earn reward system.

The Jejudoge community has decided to give back to the world. Once the DAO governance structure is in place, 5% of the yield belonging to community members will be donated to animal rescue centers on Jeju island.

Despite the fact that the token's founder is unknown, the project's vision is grandiose. The anonymity of the founder shows that this web3 token is completely open and decentralized, void of external meddling.

