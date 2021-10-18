Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Expansion of Membership: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC on Nasdaq Helsinki

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments on Trading Identity BPEM active October 19, 2021. Trading Identity BPP in INET will not change. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC (BPEM) will settle via their settlement agent Citibank Europe plc in the Finnish CSD system. Member: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC INET member ID: BPEM, (no changes for BPP) Settlement agent BIC: CITIIE2X Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: October 19, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020606