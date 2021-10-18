Signature Devices, Inc.: Signature Devices Receives 1 Million Genius Tokens in CryptoCurrency to Facilitate Internet-Of-Things (IoT) Embedded A.I. Processing in Video Games

LANDER, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Signature Devices, Inc. (OTCPK:SDVI) - today announced the receipt of 1 Million Genius Tokens valued at approx $3.50 per token (1 GNUS token = 1/1000th Ethereum) from Genius Ventures, Inc., in support of their joint venture. Genius is launching a CryptoCurrency that, through embedded AI Processing, will be used in video games published by Graffiti Entertainment, Inc., (a subsidiary of Signature Devices). These types of CryptoCurrencies are sometimes called Utility Tokens, as the currency will be used for the processing of Artificial Intelligence. Graffiti Entertainment, Inc., a software developer & publisher, is integrating the CryptoCurrency into video games for smartphone, desktop/laptop, console or tablet via the internet-of-things (IoT) to enable players to generate Genius Tokens.

Each connected game will use the devices idle time to execute artificial intelligence processing and receive CryptoCurrency in an internal wallet that can be used to purchase game currency, media such as Movies & Music and even redeem the CryptoCurrency for other currencies. The agreement terms are as follows: Signature Devices, Inc. through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment received tokens from the initial allocation of CryptoCurrency as an asset to the company. Roger Arias, CEO of Graffiti Entertainment commented that "The approximately $3.5 million dollar cryptocurrency asset will allow Graffiti Entertainment to earn that crypto by enabling the blockchain system in games whereby the games will have the flexibility to be completely free to play in addition to providing support for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). "The CryptoCurrency is based off of the Ethereum Blockchain and is utilizing smart contracts for the payment system and a fast off-chain system for A.I. Processing. There are varied devices that will be able to earn the CryptoCurrency by utilizing the idle time of GPUs for the A.I. processing. Graffiti games intends to let each device/device owner receive 70% of the payments for that processing, Graffiti will receive 20% and Genius Ventures, Inc will receive 10% as a license fee.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. ( www.signaturedevices.com ) (OTC PINK:SDVI) is a holding company with a subsidiary that develops, and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investors Relations

ir@signaturedevices.com

650-654-4800 ext 111

http://www.signaturedevices.com

SOURCE: Signature Devices, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/668488/Signature-Devices-Receives-1-Million-Genius-Tokens-in-CryptoCurrency-to-Facilitate-Internet-Of-Things-IoT-Embedded-AI-Processing-in-Video-Games