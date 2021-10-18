Shipments and revenue both rose in the first three quarters, for a company which this year announced the painful consequences of winding down its cell manufacturing operation were behind it.Chinese manufacturer Solargiga has published unaudited year-to-date figures which show its revenue rose 15.2% in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period of 2020 - although the note issued on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this morning listed January-to-September "2010" as the comparative window. According to the company, which no longer produces solar cells, it shipped 5,352 MW worth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...