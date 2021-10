EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 18, 2021 BONDS CHANGE IN THE TRADING LOT OF BOND ISSUED BY STOCKMANN OYJ ABP Updated identifiers as of October 19, 2021: Trading code: STCJ047522 ISIN code: FI4000292719 Amount: 247,952,500 EUR New trading lot: 1 (representing 991,81 eur nominal value) The orderbook will be flushed on 18 October 2021 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260