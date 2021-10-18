With a rising chorus of voices calling for more solar industry recruits to perform the energy transition, Nigeria already has a skilled base of PV engineers and, with a little help filling the few gaps they have in their knowledge, the nation can step into the breach immediately, as Testimony Gabe-Oji, chief technology officer for Abuja-based installer Green Energy Spectrum, explains.Amid recurring talk of a global shortage of the trained renewable energy workers of the future, could it be that one corner of the globe is being overlooked by analysts? "There's a war over talent globally," said ...

