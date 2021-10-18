IKIN Inc.: IKIN to Showcase Enterprise Holographic Applications at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

Company will demonstrate 5G-centric volumetric image display applications for business that enhance user experiences and improve efficiencies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / IKIN, a leading provider of visual technology solutions for businesses and consumers, announced it will showcase its advanced holographic solutions at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, taking place October 26-28, 2021 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The company will offer live demonstrations of its holographic applications and content which leverage both 5G and legacy mobile networks. IKIN will join its partner JMA Wireless in booth 1431 throughout the exposition.

"As mobile operators continue to identify new services and applications that can add value and differentiate 5G solutions, we are confident that IKIN's unique technology is perfectly positioned to enable these providers to deliver comprehensive services that can quickly translate into expanded, and even new, revenue streams," said Joe Ward, chief executive officer of IKIN. "Our holographic technology eliminates the need for goggles or headgear to display volumetric images, empowering more freedom and flexibility while enhancing communications and emotional engagement through live holographic images in person-to-person interactions."

IKIN's holographic solutions include handheld and desktop holographic display devices and software that operate in ambient light and support gesture and touch screen interactions with volumetric images. IKIN's technologies have been deployed in a number of environments, including logistics and supply chain management, health and wellness, and enhanced conferencing and communications. IKIN's technology works across public and private wireless networks to provide seamless and reliable performance.

The IKIN portfolio also includes an open software development toolkit integrated with Unity Technologies and other development platforms, enabling simple incorporation of volumetric content into new or existing mobile apps and other business applications.

To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

About IKIN, Inc.

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in 2022.

