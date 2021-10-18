Total passenger traffic improved sequentially and declined 47.7% when compared to September 2019.
Cargo volume stood at 87% of September 2019 levels.
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 227.8% YoY increase in passenger traffic in September 2021, and a 47.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Sep'21
Sep'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,333
583
300.5%
14,005
11,437
22.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
928
282
229.6%
5,076
6,203
-18.2%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
462
271
70.1%
3,366
2,469
36.3%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,723
1,136
227.8%
22,447
20,108
11.6%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.7
18.8
46.9%
231.9
183.5
26.4%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
47.8
22.9
109.1%
335.1
267.1
25.5%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Sep'21
Sep'19(1)
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
2,333
3,979
-41.4%
14,005
35,463
-60.5%
International Passengers (thousands)
928
2,490
-62.7%
5,076
21,590
-76.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
462
652
-29.2%
3,366
6,198
-45.7%
Total Passengers (thousands)
3,723
7,122
-47.7%
22,447
63,251
-64.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
27.7
31.9
-13.1%
231.9
310.1
-25.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
47.8
71.0
-32.7%
335.1
645.3
-48.1%
(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in September 2021 grew 2.3x compared to the same period of last year, driven by increases across all countries of operations, particularly in Argentina, reflecting easier comparisons due to tougher travel restrictions in the year ago period. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 47.7%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, though consistently improving from the decline of 75.7% recorded in April. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 62.7% and 41.4%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of September 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 30.1x YoY. Against September 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 64.6%, with international passenger traffic decreasing 89.1%, impacted by tight government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 1,700 arriving international passengers per day for most part of the month, while borders remained closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic, which currently has no restrictions, declined 53.4% compared to 2019, improving sequentially from the decline of 63.3% recorded in August.
In Italy, where the recovery continued throughout the year, passenger traffic grew 87.2% YoY. Passenger traffic against September 2019 declined 47.7%, much in line with traffic levels reported in August, which benefited from the summer season in the region. International passenger traffic continued to improve sequentially, decreasing 53.7% in September 2021 against September 2019, whereas domestic traffic stood at almost 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 69.4% YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 19.7%, showing a continued improvement from the 69.1% drop posted in April 2021, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country, advanced vaccination roll-out and increased passenger demand.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 3.9x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, passenger traffic was down 70.9% but continued improving sequentially, benefiting from the partial opening of borders, effective September 1. According to government announcements, starting November 1, 2021, borders will fully re-open to all foreigners who present a full vaccination certificate and a negative Covid test.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 3.0x YoY. When compared to the same month of 2019, total traffic declined 20.1% in September 2021, showing a strong continued improvement since the 64.8% decline posted in April. International passenger traffic decreased 7.5%, recovering strongly from the 23.6% drop reported in August 2021 against 2019. Domestic passenger traffic, in turn, declined 32.7% against September 2019, also showing a recovery versus the 44.7% decline posted in August.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 4.9x YoY. Compared to September 2019, passenger traffic continued with its positive recovery trend reaching almost 85% of pre-pandemic levels, despite lower tourism activity in the reported month.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 46.9% YoY. When compared to September 2019, total cargo volume in September 2021 dropped 13.1% improving sequentially from the 20.5% decline in August, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina, Armenia and Brazil. Both, Uruguay and Italy reported higher cargo volume when compared to September 2019.
Aircraft movements increased 109.1% YoY. When compared to September 2019, Aircraft movements declined 32.7%, mainly as a result of a 45.0% decrease in Argentina.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Sep'21
Sep'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,279
41
3,013.7%
7,684
9,062
-15.2%
Italy
451
241
87.2%
1,730
1,743
-0.8%
Brazil(2)
1,191
703
69.4%
8,138
6,046
34.6%
Uruguay
51
10
390.2%
228
558
-59.1%
Ecuador
263
65
302.0%
1,663
1,167
42.5%
Armenia
281
48
491.8%
1,705
677
151.8%
Peru
207
27
653.6%
1,299
854
52.0%
TOTAL
3,723
1,136
227.8%
22,447
20,108
11.6%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,370
11,416
34.6%
123,700
102,698
20.4%
Italy
1,376
1,103
24.8%
10,941
9,503
15.1%
Brazil
5,182
1,933
168.1%
45,136
24,608
83.4%
Uruguay(3)
2,303
1,988
15.8%
22,059
22,079
-0.1%
Ecuador
1,848
878
110.6%
16,237
11,872
36.8%
Armenia
1,300
1,462
-11.1%
11,661
11,382
2.5%
Peru
306
68
348.9%
2,178
1,362
60.0%
TOTAL
27,684
18,847
46.9%
231,912
183,502
26.4%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
19,990
7,028
184.4%
150,324
123,815
21.4%
Italy
5,727
3,983
43.8%
26,378
24,803
6.4%
Brazil
11,404
7,306
56.1%
80,930
61,780
31.0%
Uruguay
1,389
686
102.5%
10,407
10,477
-0.7%
Ecuador
5,272
2,673
97.2%
39,120
29,071
34.6%
Armenia
2,347
671
249.8%
15,394
7,965
93.3%
Peru
1,642
504
225.8%
12,584
9,236
36.2%
TOTAL
47,771
22,851
109.1%
335,137
267,147
25.5%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Sep'21
Sep'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
1,279
3,608
-64.6%
7,684
32,759
-76.5%
Italy
451
862
-47.7%
1,730
6,431
-73.1%
Brazil(2)
1,191
1,483
-19.7%
8,138
13,947
-41.6%
Uruguay
51
175
-70.9%
228
1,665
-86.3%
Ecuador
263
329
-20.1%
1,663
3,382
-50.8%
Armenia
281
332
-15.3%
1,705
2,424
-29.7%
Peru
207
332
-37.6%
1,299
2,642
-50.8%
TOTAL
3,723
7,122
-47.7%
22,447
63,251
-64.5%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
|Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
15,370
17,932
-14.3%
123,700
164,377
-24.7%
Italy
1,376
1,072
28.3%
10,941
9,567
14.4%
Brazil
5,182
5,857
-11.5%
45,136
68,362
-34.0%
Uruguay(3)
2,303
2,167
6.3%
22,059
20,983
5.1%
Ecuador
1,848
2,316
-20.2%
16,237
29,360
-44.7%
Armenia
1,300
2,091
-37.9%
11,661
13,697
-14.9%
Peru
306
431
-29.1%
2,178
3,771
-42.2%
TOTAL
27,684
31,866
-13.1%
231,912
310,116
-25.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
19,990
36,327
-45.0%
150,324
338,064
-55.5%
Italy
5,727
7,931
-27.8%
26,378
61,514
-57.1%
Brazil
11,404
13,235
-13.8%
80,930
119,289
-32.2%
Uruguay
1,389
2,054
-32.4%
10,407
22,125
-53.0%
Ecuador
5,272
5,856
-10.0%
39,120
60,958
-35.8%
Armenia
2,347
2,788
-15.8%
15,394
20,424
-24.6%
Peru
1,642
2,772
-40.8%
12,584
22,937
-45.1%
TOTAL
47,771
70,963
-32.7%
335,137
645,311
-48.1%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
