Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance? Große Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.10.2021 | 14:16
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 18

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.7794GG00BXDZMK6331 August 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited August 2021 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for August 2021 month end at 77.94 pence per share, an increase of 0.61 pence per share.

NAV performance in August was primarily driven by the income generated from the Company's underlying investments which, as highlighted in previous communications, continues to grow from one month to the next and comfortably exceeds the 0.375 pence per share necessary to cover the monthly equivalent of the dividend.

Incorporated in this month's figure, and similar to the previous month, the further upwards shift in the yield curve has the dual effect of increasing the pull-to-par of the Oat Hill No. 2 transaction (purchased at a discount) whilst compressing the premium erosion from the Company's other portfolios which were all purchased above par. This represented about 0.06 pence per share of the monthly NAV gain, alongside a number of smaller items.

As mentioned in the most recent factsheet, the Company's hedging structure effectively nullifies any fixed-rate exposure in our underlying mortgage pools, essentially generating floating rate returns for the Company, which thereby benefits in two ways from rises in interest rates. Absolute income will be higher when the underlying interest rate benchmarks (e.g. Sonia) rise, and as the term yield curve rises or steepens this accelerates the dual pull-to-par effect highlighted above.

The Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations, and further details will be available in the Company's next factsheet.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date: 18 October 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.