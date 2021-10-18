Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, jointly published a new report, "Decoding the Gen-Covid Investor," with the Rotman School of Management's FinHub (The Financial Innovation Lab) at the University of Toronto. Please see the link below for the full study:

https://riwi.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Decoding-the-Gen-COVID-investor-final.pdf

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a surge of interest in stock market trading by retail customers but no detailed, reliable data on who the new investors are and on what motivates them. This study aims to fill that gap and benchmark this new phenomenon," said study co-author Andreas Park, Professor of Finance at the University of Toronto, and director of the FinHub.

The study uses RIWI's random, anonymous survey engagement approach among the US Web-using public to reach over 1,600 first-time investors and almost 2,500 established investors.

The resulting data confirm that new investors tend to be younger and lower income, and that they tend to make riskier investments, have a shorter-term investment horizon, and get their investment information from non-standard sources including discussion boards on Reddit.

The data also challenge conventional wisdom and raise new concerns about these next-generation investors.

"While the overwhelming focus of the public discussion tends to be on younger investors, these data show that new investors over-35 years of age are particularly susceptible to engage in riskier behavior," noted study co-author Danielle Goldfarb, RIWI's Head of Global Research.

To learn about how to access the original dataset, extend the study, or launch it in other countries, please contact: ask@riwi.com

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

