NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL101227) admitted to trading on October 19, 2021

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Alma íbúðafélag hf. 2 Org. no: 611013-0350 3 LEI 25490082EV52LTDCT350 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) AL101227 5 ISIN code IS0000033439 6 CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R 7 FISN númer ALMA IBUDAFELAG/1.15 BD 20271210 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 1.600.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 1.600.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity 15 Amortization type, if other N/A 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A 18 Issue date October 14, 2021 19 First ordinary installment date December 10, 2021 20 Total number of installments 7 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date December 10, 2027 23 Interest rate 1,15% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A 31 Interest from date 14.10.2021 32 First ordinary coupon date 10.12.2021 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 7 35 If irregular cash flow, then how For further information: https://www.al.is/company/inv estors/bond-issuance/ 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 38 Indexed Yes 39 Name of index CPI ------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index Daily 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other 42 Base index value 506,84 43 Index base date October 14, 2021 Other Information 44 Call option No 45 Put option No 46 Convertible No 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No ------------------------------- 48 Additional information No ------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 12, 2021 52 Date of Approval of Application for October 14, 2021 Admission to Trading 53 Date of admission to trading October 19, 2021 54 Order book ID AL101227 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 56 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 57 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 58 Static volatility guards No 59 Dynamic volatility guards No 60 MiFIR identifier Bonds - Bond 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond