GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021 | 14:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðaleigufélag hf. - Bonds (AL101227) admitted to trading on October 19, 2021

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                    Alma íbúðafélag hf.      
2  Org. no:                   611013-0350          
3  LEI                      25490082EV52LTDCT350     
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                AL101227           
5  ISIN code                   IS0000033439         
6  CFI code                   D-B-F-U-F-R          
7  FISN númer                  ALMA IBUDAFELAG/1.15 BD    
                          20271210           
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bond             
9  Total issued amount              1.600.000.000         
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
11 Amount issued at this time          1.600.000.000         
12 Denomination in CSD              20.000.000          
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange        Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type               Annuity            
15 Amortization type, if other          N/A              
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
18 Issue date                  October 14, 2021       
19 First ordinary installment date        December 10, 2021       
20 Total number of installments         7               
21 Installment frequency             1               
22 Maturity date                 December 10, 2027       
23 Interest rate                 1,15%             
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable     N/A              
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
26 Premium                    N/A              
27 Simple/compound interest           Simple Interest        
28 Simple/compound, if other           N/A              
29 Day count convention             30E/360            
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
31 Interest from date              14.10.2021          
32 First ordinary coupon date          10.12.2021          
33 Coupon frequency               1               
34 Total number of coupon payments        7               
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       For further information:   
                          https://www.al.is/company/inv
                         estors/bond-issuance/     
36 Dirty price / clean price           Clean Price          
37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does                   
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
38 Indexed                    Yes              
39 Name of index                 CPI              
                         -------------------------------
40 Daily index or monthly index         Daily             
41 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
42 Base index value               506,84            
43 Index base date                October 14, 2021       
                                        
  Other Information                              
44 Call option                  No              
45 Put option                  No              
46 Convertible                  No              
47 Credit rating (rating agency, date)      No              
                         -------------------------------
48 Additional information            No              
                         -------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
49 Registered at CSD               Yes              
50 Securities depository             Nasdaq CSD Iceland      
51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading October 12, 2021       
52 Date of Approval of Application for      October 14, 2021       
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of admission to trading         October 19, 2021       
54 Order book ID                 AL101227           
55 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
56 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
57 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
58 Static volatility guards           No              
59 Dynamic volatility guards           No              
60 MiFIR identifier               Bonds - Bond         
61 Bond type                   CRPB - Corporate Bond
