Editors at Acquisition InternationalCorporate VisionHousingWire and Wealth Finance International recognize company's digital lending platform excellence

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has earned prestigious industry distinctions from four leading business publications for demonstrating excellence in providing lenders an end-to-end digital lending capability delivered by its eOriginal open platform. The news was announced at today's 2021 Mortgage Bankers Association Annual Convention Expo in San Diego.

HousingWire named eOriginal's digital mortgage solution to its "2021 HousingWire Tech 100 Mortgage" awards program, contending against a highly competitive field of innovation finalists.

Corporate Vision magazine, meanwhile, named Wolters Kluwer eOriginal as "Best End-to-End Digital Lending Platform" in its 2021 Technology Innovator Awards for innovative use of technology. And Wealth Finance International magazine named eOriginal "2021 End-to-End Digital Lending Platform of the Year" as part of its highly competitive FinTech Awards series, where judges decide winners based on evidence of "excellence and innovation."

Acquisition International honored Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions with its 2021 "Financial Technology Acquisition of the Year" accolade, part of the magazine's 8th Annual Business Excellence Awards, for its December 2020 acquisition of eOriginal.

All four of these industry awards were based entirely on merit and demonstration of excellence or, as one HousingWire judge stated, among the select innovations in the market that "took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come."

"These impressive accolades demonstrate just what a good fit eOriginal is within the Compliance Solutions portfolio of cutting-edge regulatory compliance solutions. Wolters Kluwer's 2020 acquisition of eOriginal was the consummation of a long partnership fostered by our expert solutions combined with eOriginal's capabilities as a digital lending pioneer, having been the first to offer an open ecosystem to power digital lending transactions of all market types," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Solutions.

"Together, we sit at the crossroads of helping lenders incorporate this powerful digital technology into their everyday processes, helping advance their growth and their customers' prosperity in a compliant, responsible manner," added Meirink. "Many sincere thanks to the judges at all four publications for the independent industry recognition of eOriginal's market-leading capabilities."

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' iLien Motor Vehicle provides for the processing and management of motor vehicle titles and liens, helping solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection. Its OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,200 people worldwide.

