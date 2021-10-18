Customers and partners join Digital Employee Experience leaders from around the world to talk about IT's role in ensuring employee experience in the new age of work

Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management software, has announced that its annual Experience Everywhere event will return to the virtual stage on November 16 (Americas) November 17 (EMEA). Experience Everywhere is the virtual conference dedicated to improving Digital Employee Experience in the work-from-anywhere world. This year's line-up will feature thought leaders and changemakers from Amazon Web Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Qualtrics, Forrester, Gartner, HP Inc., and Kaiser Permanente, among dozens of others to discuss digital transformation within their organizations and how other companies can achieve a superior Digital Employee Experience.

"Hybrid and remote work models are here to stay," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. "The companies that are able to address the needs of their employees proactively will be the ones that thrive. Businesses have too much to lose if their digital operations are not functioning efficiently. Empowering companies to succeed in the new normal is the focus of our Experience Everywhere event."

Registration for the November 16 (Americas) November 17 (EMEA) events are now open.

To date, the Experience Everywhere 2021 agenda will include:

Keynotes from Nexthink's co-founder and CEO, Pedro Bados, and Chief Product Officer, Sam Gantner, where they will unveil the latest technology

30+ customer presentations including keynotes from Gary Sherman, Vice President Senior Director of Technology at Liberty Mutual Insurance

Partner keynotes from Amazon Web Services (AWS), HP Inc., Atos, and more!

A session featuring Senior Director Analyst, Dan Wilson, Gartner

Panel discussions including EUC, Digital Transformation and Employee Experience experts from ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Flutter UK&I, Siemens, Silicon Valley Bank, SITA Employee Experience Design, and Forrester's Senior Analyst, Andrew Hewitt

A fireside chat with Nexthink's co-founder and CEO, Pedro Bados, and organizational psychologist, bestselling author, and TED Speaker, Adam Grant

Expert insight sessions featuring Stephane Maarek from Ernst Young, Henry Jennings from Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Pritesh Patel from Toyota Motor Europe

Breakout sessions on topics including Digital Experience Operations Centers in Action, Delight Your Employees With Web SaaS-based Applications, and Driving XLA Strategies.

Live sessions of the DEX Podcast

To register, view the full agenda, and see the list of speakers, check out the Americas and EMEA event pages.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nexthink

