Montag, 18.10.2021
WKN: A2DRB5 ISIN: SE0009889595 Ticker-Symbol: 5J5 
Frankfurt
18.10.21
08:15 Uhr
0,054 Euro
0,000
-0,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Sensec Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (532/21)

Today, October 18, 2021, Sensec Holding AB (publ) ("Sensec") issued a press
release with information that Sensec and Transfer Group AB (publ) ("Transfer
Group") have adopted a merger plan, according to which Sensec will be absorbed
by Transfer Group. 

According to the Swedish Corporate Governance Board's Takeover rules for
certain trading platforms, the rules also apply in the event of mergers and
merger-like processes. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or if a
bidder has disclosed its intention make a public takeover offer in respect of
the issuer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Sensec Holding AB (publ) (SECS, ISIN code SE0009889595, order book ID 174532)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
