Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Sensec Holding AB (publ) receives observation status (532/21)

Today, October 18, 2021, Sensec Holding AB (publ) ("Sensec") issued a press release with information that Sensec and Transfer Group AB (publ) ("Transfer Group") have adopted a merger plan, according to which Sensec will be absorbed by Transfer Group. According to the Swedish Corporate Governance Board's Takeover rules for certain trading platforms, the rules also apply in the event of mergers and merger-like processes. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention make a public takeover offer in respect of the issuer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Sensec Holding AB (publ) (SECS, ISIN code SE0009889595, order book ID 174532) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.