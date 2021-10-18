SFW is a provider of power, energy storage and environmental technologies and services for the global energy industry and has now entered into an agreement with CADMATIC Ltd to implement CADMATIC 3D plant design and information management solutions in their engineering projects in Finland, Poland, India, and China.

The goal of the investment is to shorten lead times in design, engineering, and construction, improve the quality of design, and harmonize working methods across its international office network and subcontractors.

The design and construction of a power plant is an extremely complex process that requires the integration of multiple design, engineering and construction disciplines, and many suppliers. CADMATIC software is an important element to streamline the process from design and engineering to construction and production and seamlessly integrate multiple parties in one project.

Technical advantages in 3D Design, work-sharing, information management, and visualization were key factors for taking CADMATIC on use. It supports SFW's plans for digitalization and expanding product portfolio.

"Adding CADMATIC software will improve the digitalization of our products and enables us to offer new services to our customers. Our co-operation has started well, and we look forward to a productive collaboration," says Kari Asikainen, Vice President, Engineering Development, SFW.

"The agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW is further proof that our integrated data-driven solutions continue to provide key companies in the power and process industries with a competitive advantage. We are excited about being part of development SFW does through their extensive design and engineering network all over the world," says CADMATIC CEO Jukka Rantala.

About Sumitomo SHI FW

SFW is a provider of power, energy storage and environmental technologies and services for the global energy industry. We strive to provide sustainable energy solutions for a wide portfolio of customer needs in power generation, energy storage, and digital services. Our quality and service rely on our 1,800 talented people with deep know-how and experience in the industry

Sumitomo SHI FW (shi-fw.com)

About CADMATIC

CADMATIC Ltd is a leading developer of digital and intelligent 3D design and information management software solutions for the power, process, marine, and construction industries. Its growing customer base includes over 6000 customer organizations in 60 countries. CADMATIC's business has shown strong annual average growth of over 20% in recent years. CADMATIC's headquarters are located in Finland. In addition, the company has offices in Australia, Canada, China, Estonia, Hungary, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the UAE, as well as certified resellers in over 15 countries.

www.cadmatic.com

