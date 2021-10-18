Bioventix Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 18
Bioventix plc
("Bioventix" or "the Company")
Director Dealing
Bioventix plc (BVXP), a UK company specialising in the development and commercial supply of high-affinity monoclonal antibodies for applications in clinical diagnostics, announces that the Company was notified on 18 October 2021 that on the same day, Bruce Hiscock, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased a total of 416 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at an average price of 3,858 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase").
Following the Purchase, Bruce Hiscock has a beneficial interest in 416 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.01 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details.
For further information please contact:
|Bioventix plc
Peter Harrison
Chief Executive Officer
|Tel: 01252 728 001
|finnCap Ltd
Geoff Nash/Simon Hicks
Alice Lane
Corporate Finance
ECM
|Tel: 020 7220 0500
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Bruce Hiscock
|2.
|Reason for the Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bioventix Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800225MHX7LZQY108
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
|Identification code
|GB00B4QVDF07
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume
· Price
416
3,858p
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|18 October 2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)