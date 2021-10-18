De Novo Software: Polaris Biology Provides FCS Express 7 Software to Complement Mass Cytometry Data Analysis

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Polaris Biology, a leading innovator in single-cell technologies, and De Novo Software, a premier provider of flow cytometry data analysis solutions, announced today that FCS Express 7 will be bundled with the Polaris Biology Starion Mass Cytometer instruments.

The non-exclusive partnership between Polaris Biology and De Novo Software offers users a complete data acquisition to publication-ready results workflow. Every new installation of a Starion cytometer globally will include an FCS Express flow cytometry license (subject to certain limitations).

The collaboration provides a streamlined workflow that enables researchers to quickly obtain comprehensive results from high-dimensional mass cytometry data sets. Mass cytometry allows for the simultaneous analysis of 40+ parameters at a single-cell resolution, which can then be imported to De Novo Software's FCS Express 7 application. This allows scientists to create publication ready charts, visualizations, and displays coupled with access to advanced statistics, high-dimensional data reduction tools, machine learning algorithms such as t-SNE, UMAP, FlowSOM, all provided within an easy-to-use interface.

"The collaboration with De Novo Software is an exciting opportunity to accelerate the application of high dimensional single cell analysis in multiple areas. The joint technologies from both Polaris and De Novo Software will offer users an assembly of powerful tools for investigation of the most complex biological and medical challenges of today." said Dr. Yuchong Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Biology."

David Novo, CEO of De Novo Software added, "We expect the new Starion instrument from Polaris Biology to be a leader in its class, helping researchers to perform deep profiling at single cell resolution with high throughput and accelerated acquisition times making the instrument a perfect complement for FCS Express. With FCS Express users can easily perform sophisticated analysis on any sized data set while calling upon high dimensional data reduction tools at a click. FCS Express facilitates Mass Cytometry data sets via an easy to use interface designed to handle large and complex experiments all while providing scientists a path to quickly achieve final publication ready results."

About De Novo Software

De Novo Software is a leading provider of flow and image cytometry data analysis software. Its primary product, FCS Express, is used by over 3,000 laboratories worldwide for research purposes, and many clinical flow cytometry laboratories for high-throughput clinical analysis. As the first third-party flow analysis software listed with the FDA for in-vitro diagnostic use, and with a full suite of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance features for both image and flow cytometry, FCS Express is the analysis tool of choice for researchers around the world. FCS Express is part of the Insightful Science portfolio of category-leading scientific software solutions. From developing new personalized and preventive patient treatment solutions to reversing climate change - more than two million researchers at leading science and biopharma enterprises trust Insightful Science products to make the world a healthier, cleaner, and better place to live.

About Polaris Biology

Polaris Biology thrives on advancing single-cell technologies. Harnessing the proprietary Starion mass cytometry system, Polaris Biology offers a comprehensive set of instruments, ready-to-use antibodies, customized panel kits, and informatic tools. Polaris Biology is committed to working with clinicians, academia, as well as pharmaceutical industries to address the true complexities of biology and disease.

