Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds(288/21)

As of October 19, 2021, the following instrument issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change market segment, short name, trading code and last day of trading. See attached document. ISIN SE0005794922 Current Market Segment STO Mortgage Bonds Current Short name LFHY 358 Current Trading Code LFHY_358 Current Last day of Trading 2023-11-13 New Market Segment STO Corporate Bonds New Short Name LFHY358 New Trading Code LFHY358 New Last day of Trading 2023-11-01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1020688