18.10.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Länsförsäkringar Hypotek AB on STO Mortgage Bonds(288/21)

As of October 19, 2021, the following instrument issued by Länsförsäkringar
Hypotek AB listed on STO Mortgage Bonds will change market segment, short name,
trading code and last day of trading. See attached document. 

ISIN             SE0005794922    
Current Market Segment    STO Mortgage Bonds 
Current Short name      LFHY 358      
Current Trading Code     LFHY_358      
Current Last day of Trading 2023-11-13     
                        
New Market Segment      STO Corporate Bonds
New Short Name        LFHY358      
New Trading Code       LFHY358      
New Last day of Trading   2023-11-01     


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

