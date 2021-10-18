Edison, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) ("CHS" or the "Company"), a one-stop software as a service (SaaS) company that is providing customized solutions through its healthcare administrative software to insurance companies, unions, hospitals, and other organizations in the medical space, had its common shares begin to trade on October 15, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "CHS", following the completion of the qualifying transaction resulting in the reverse takeover (the "RTO") of Greenstone Capital Corp. (previously, TSXV: GSGS) by Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. ("CHS Delaware"). Prior to the completion of the RTO, CHS Delaware raised an aggregate of just over C$9M through convertible debenture and subscription financings. Please refer to the filing statement of the Company dated September 28, 2021 (the "Filing Statement") available at www.sedar.com, for further details of the RTO and financings.

CHS's proprietary software, HPS NOVUS, is a fully integrated and extensible platform for health and benefits administration, including insurance plan design, claim processing, record keeping and more. The platform was built with a modular approach that provides flexible and scalable solutions for all services relating to insurance and benefits.

"Listing CHS on the Toronto Stock Exchange is an important milestone that we are incredibly proud of," said President and CEO Dr. Hassan Mohaideen. "As trading commences, CHS aims to scale by consolidating, digitizing and optimizing Third-Party Administration (TPA) businesses, a highly fragmented market ripe for consolidation and disruption. We are confident in our company's growth and excited for investors to share in the CHS opportunity."

The Company has three principal mandates to drive growth:

1. Organic Growth, expanding the sales team - CHS achieved significant growth in recent years despite having a limited sales team. Adding to the sales team will unleash a new round of organic growth for its three business lines. CHS has added sales and marketing personnel and will be hiring a VP of sales in the coming months.

2. TPA roll-up strategy - The Third-Party Administrator ("TPA") market is a fragmented sector with many small players who heavily rely on human services. By acquiring such targets and replacing human services with its software platform, CHS will extract a much higher margin. In the U.S. market for employer-sponsored health insurance, TPAs serve 84.5% of all health and welfare funds that provide employer-sponsored health insurance. Collectively, the TPA industry represents a $256 billion revenue market. (Source: IBIS World Industry Report 52429 titled "Third-Party Administrators & Insurance.")

3. Telehealth - CHS will focus on niche segments for launching telehealth solutions, where it can derive revenue growth quickly. The telehealth platform will allow CHS to have a role in all stages of financial transactions within the healthcare and insurance ecosystem. CHS is differentiated from other companies launching telehealth platforms due to its large existing client pool of insured lives that can be tapped into.

For further details, please refer to the Filing Statement for details about the Company's business and objectives.

To view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the CHS website at www.comphealthsys.com.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare and benefits with Telehealth and Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state of the art HPS Novus Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefit administration (including insurance companies, hospitals, doctors and labor unions, through various corporations in which the majority shareholder has controlling ownership), providing healthcare administrative software, administration, and maintenance services.

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC.

Mariam Cather

Chief Strategy Officer and Director

E-mail: mariam@2hps.com

Phone: 732-362-2000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100020