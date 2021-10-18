Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Initiator Pharma A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (531/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Initiator Pharma A/S, company registration number 37663808, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Initiator Pharma A/S, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be October 25, 2021. Shares Short name: INIT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43,772,462 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0060775872 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 238682 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 37663808 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.