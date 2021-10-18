Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2021 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Initiator Pharma A/S, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (531/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Initiator Pharma A/S, company
registration number 37663808, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. Provided that Initiator Pharma A/S, applies for admission
to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day
of trading is expected to be October 25, 2021. 



Shares

Short name:               INIT          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 43,772,462       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               DK0060775872      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             238682         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      37663808        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46766771784.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
