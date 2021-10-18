Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance? Große Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CM42 ISIN: GB00BLR71299 Ticker-Symbol: 8KW 
Stuttgart
18.10.21
08:09 Uhr
1,050 Euro
-0,010
-0,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2021 | 17:32
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, announces that it has received notification from Sand Grove Capital Management LLP that it has no notifiable interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Dan Young, CFO
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager+44 7713 687467 (UK)
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Cleggjse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668546/Jadestone-Energy-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

JADESTONE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.