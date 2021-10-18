Production waste puts a dent in the perception of sustainability of batteries. Northvolt, however, has partnered with a young Swedish company to make the best use of the battery production waste, and also help to decarbonize the fertilizer industry while they are at it.Battery production waste could be the key sustainable ingredient to make crops grow faster. Northvolt, a Sweden-based battery manufacturer that was founded with circular production methods and sustainability written into its DNA, has partnered with Cinis Fertilizer, a Swedish startup company producing sustainable fertilizer from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...