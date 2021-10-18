Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Heute einmalige Kurschance? Große Spekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5H0 ISIN: US45866F1049 Ticker-Symbol: IC2 
Tradegate
18.10.21
18:56 Uhr
112,30 Euro
+0,75
+0,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,65112,2519:00
111,65112,2519:00
PR Newswire
18.10.2021 | 17:40
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Euroclear: Statement on intended transaction between Silver Lake and Intercontinental Exchange


BRUSSELS, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Euroclear Holding SA/NV notes today's announcement that Intercontinental Exchange, a Euroclear shareholder since 2017, has entered into an agreement to sell its 9.85% stake to Silver Lake.

Euroclear Logo


In light of this announcement, Euroclear must now follow the regulatory requirements necessary for such a transaction.



About Euroclear

Euroclear group is the financial industry's trusted provider of post trade services. Euroclear provides settlement and custody of domestic and cross-border securities for bonds, equities and derivatives to investment funds. Euroclear is a proven, resilient capital market infrastructure committed to delivering risk-mitigation, automation and efficiency at scale for its global client franchise.

The Euroclear group comprises Euroclear Bank, the International CSD, as well as Euroclear Belgium, Euroclear Finland, Euroclear France, Euroclear Nederland, Euroclear Sweden and Euroclear UK & International. The Euroclear group settled the equivalent of EUR 897 trillion in securities transactions in 2020, representing 276 million domestic and cross-border transactions, and held EUR 35.2 trillion in assets for clients by end June 2021. For more information about Euroclear, please visit www.euroclear.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832898/Euroclear_Logo.jpg


INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.