Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Broadcast Management Group Signs on to Produce the Henderson Silver Knights Games Using REMI Style Workflow

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / For the second consecutive year Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is teaming up with the CW Las Vegas and MY LVTV to produce15 Henderson Silver Knights games. BMG will use the Remote Integration Model or REMI workflow again this season, allowing for the best talent across the country to be used for these events.

Games for the October to April season will be played at two locations, the Orleans Arena and the Dollar Loan Center. But the REMI style workflow allows for staff to be throughout the U.S. The producer will be in Arizona while the graphics operator, transmissions engineer, director and technical director will be in Chicago. The replay technician, audio engineer and the engineer in charge will be at BMG's REMI Broadcast Hub in Las Vegas. Staff at the arena includes five camera operators, a video and audio engineer and utilities.

The last 12 months for the BMG Sports Packaging Team has been very busy with significant interest in its decentralized workflow model. "While REMI production is now fairly common in sports production, a decentralized workflow, where you can optimize your skilled positions while limiting your overhead, has really become a point of interest to packagers as well as regional and streaming sports network platforms," said BMG Senior Vice President Dave Weiler.

From a client standpoint, the REMI workflow was effective and seamless last season and that's why BMG is being called on again. "BMG's REMI solution was the best option that was still COVID-friendly and budget-smart.? A relatively new combination of technology gave us remote access to the people and equipment we needed to present games to our viewers in an impressively professional manner," said David Clevidence, Creative Services Director, The CW Las Vegas and My LVTV.

This year's first broadcasted game for the Silver Knights was Sunday, October 17th against the Colorado Eagles. Broadcast Management Group is ready for another great season. "We are very excited to welcome Sinclair Broadcasting back to our REMI Broadcast Hub. It's gearing up to be a great hockey season." Mark Ott, Director of Broadcast Operations.

Check out our Henderson Silver Knights sizzle reel

Broadcast Management Group is a full service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration and event management. BMG also operates a state of the art Broadcast Data Production Hub and custom built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

