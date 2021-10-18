BAST FIBRE TECHNOLOGIES: Bast Fibre Technologies acquires German textile processing facility to fulfil customer demand

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT), a manufacturer of specialty natural fibres for the global nonwoven industry, announces the acquisition of Faser Veredlung Tönisvorst (FVT), an ISO 9001 certified textile processing facility located in Tönisvorst Germany. This purchase enables BFT to immediately increase capacity to meet customer demand for its sustainable bast fibres and provides a firm platform for expansion and continued growth.



With over twenty years of fibre processing experience, FVT is located within close proximity to major European centres for bast crop cultivation and nonwoven fabric construction. This transaction follows BFT's strategy of establishing low carbon, regional supply chains by sourcing, producing, and selling within specific regions. The facility is currently being expanded with the installation of specialty refining equipment specifically designed to optimize natural bast fibres for use in a variety of nonwoven applications.

"We are excited to have FVT as a part of our company," says BFT President, Jim Posa. "FVT has a long history of working with natural fibres and this acquisition has accelerated our transition towards becoming a fully integrated manufacturing company. FVT has consistently produced the highest quality bast fibres for BFT, so it was a logical step to bring this capability in house. Europe is leading the way on single-use plastic reduction strategies and the ability to produce these fibres in Europe will become increasingly important for the production of truly sustainable nonwovens in wipes, hygiene products and more."

The Tönisvorst operation is positioned in the heart of the EU nonwoven belt in an historic textile complex established over 140 years ago. With a rich history of textile processing, this campus has been renewed and modernized in recent years and now hosts a mix of manufacturing and service-based industries. In the coming months the facility will be upgraded to optimize the production of cost effective, high performance natural bast fibres for customers looking to accelerate their sustainability goals with BFT's tree-free, plastic-free alternatives. The facility is also ideally equipped for rapid prototyping and product development of novel fibre modifications to develop natural fibre solutions that meet customers' specific requirements.

"We are very pleased to be joining the BFT team of companies," announces Managing Director and former owner, Thomas Krah. "At the core of both our businesses are the shared values of environmental protection and quality. We are strong advocates for natural hemp and linen fibres and we value the opportunity to strengthen these offerings. BFT is an industry leader in the production of these fibres for the high-end nonwoven marketplace and we look forward to playing an important role in the industry's growing transition away from plastic fibre."

BFT's fibre products will be on display in Booth 1157 of the upcoming Index show taking place October 19-22nd Palexpo in Geneva.



ABOUT BAST FIBRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. - www.bastfibretech.com

Bast Fibre Technologies Inc. (BFT) is a triple-bottom line cleantech fibre engineering firm manufacturing specialty natural fibres for applications throughout the nonwovens industry. Using advanced fibre processing technology, BFT transforms raw bast fibres from hemp and flax plants to meet the exacting standards required by nonwoven customers. Bast crops are a high-biomass annual crop that can alleviate the growing pressure on global forest resources while absorbing carbon, revitalizing soils, and preserving biodiversity.

ABOUT FASER VEREDLUNG TÖNISVORST

Faser Veredlung Tönisvorst (FVT GmbH) FVT is an experienced and quality supplier of fibre dyeing, finishing, and blending using environmentally friendly input materials. A focus on sustainability in production and product designs has allowed FVT to successfully position itself in the market and forms an important basis for success at FVT.

