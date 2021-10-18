Regulatory News:

This document may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers natural and low-carbon products produced using a technology based on natural micro-organisms (ISIN code: FR-0014005AC9 mnemonic: ALAFY) has received notification that Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG (Kommanditgesellschaft) (limited partnership) ("Berenberg"), registered with the Commercial Register (Handelsregister) of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) of Hamburg under HRA 42659, acting as Stabilisation Manager in the context of the first admission to trading of ordinary shares of AFYREN on Euronext Growth Paris, has undertaken stabilization activities in relation to the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of the following securities:

Issuer: AFYREN Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.02. (ISIN: FR0014005AC9) Offering Size: 8,286,359 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer Price: EUR 8.02 per ordinary share Market: Euronext Growth (Paris) Stabilisation Manager: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler Co. KG ("Berenberg")

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, AFYREN, on the basis of the information disclosed by Berenberg, hereby communicates that Berenberg has carried out, during the time period from 11 October 2021 until and including 15 October 2021, stabilisation measures as further specified below:

Execution

Date Intermediary Stabilisation

Trading Venue Buy

Sell Lowest price

(in EUR) Highest price

(in EUR) Weighted

average price

(in EUR) Aggregate

amount (in

EUR) Daily total of

shares 11.10.2021 Berenberg Euronext

Growth (Paris) Buy 7.5500 7.8000 7.7744 103,788.34 13,350 12.10.2021 Berenberg Euronext

Growth (Paris) Buy 7.5000 7.9000 7.8725 118,575.12 15,062 13.10.2021 Berenberg Euronext

Growth (Paris) Buy 7.7500 7.9400 7.9309 109,667.98 13,828 14.10.2021 Berenberg Euronext

Growth (Paris) Buy 7.6800 7.9500 7.8775 113,341.62 14,388 15.10.2021 Berenberg Euronext

Growth (Paris) Buy 7.7100 7.9800 7.9671 131,703.78 16,531

The detailed list of transactions is available on AFYREN's website dedicated to the IPO (https://www.afyren-finance.com/).

This press release is issued also on behalf of Berenberg pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About AFYREN

To meet the growing need for manufacturers to address global warming and reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chains, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the recycling of non-food biomass, widely used in the human and animal nutrition, flavours and fragrances, life sciences, material sciences and lubricant sectors. This renewable carbon production is part of a sound circular economy process achieved through the use of globally patented fermentation technologies developed on the basis of ten years of research. Founded in 2012 and managed by Nicolas Sordet and Jérémy Pessiot, AFYREN had 33 employees at its sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold at the end of December 2020. AFYREN is the winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Competition in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech120 in January 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN embarked on the construction of its industrial-scale plant AFYREN NEOXY, which takes the form of a joint venture with the SPI fund for industrial projects companies managed by Bpifrance. AFYREN NEOXY will oversee the first industrial-scale production of AFYREN natural organic acids in the Grand Est region.

For more information: afyren.com

Warning

This announcement does not, and shall not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering or an invitation to the public in connection with any offer in France, United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country.

No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or of AFYREN may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required.

This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The prospectus approved by the AMF is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org/) and the company's website dedicated to the IPO (https://www.afyren-finance.com/).

The distribution of this announcement is not made, and has not been approved, by an authorized person ("authorized person") within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this announcement is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended) and (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or are exempt from registration. AFYREN does not intend to make a public offer of its shares in the United States.

The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan. This announcement may not be published, forwarded or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005793/en/

