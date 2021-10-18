Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - NetCoinCapital (NCC) is now officially listed on the popular crypto wallet, Trust Wallet. The NCC token has been trading at an all-time high over the past week and people are showing interest in it. With a community of 10k+ on their Telegram and 15K+ on Twitter and Instagram, the token seems to be a good investment for people with its growing popularity.

NetcoinCapital was previously listed on the famous XT exchange and Coinsbit exchange. The company announced these listings in their previous press releases, which you can read on Yahoo Finance.





The company has also announced that it intends to introduce a new programming language for this processor, and has referred to it as a computer colloquial language, and has placed it in a new category of a computer language called the future language.

Several projects are running in parallel, including the construction of a dedicated wallet, a dedicated exchange office, and the construction of an environmentally friendly blockchain with the local coin. NetcoinCapital is moving towards its goals and gaining more support from people due to the authenticity and innovation of the project.



The Company's Co-Founder and CTO Abbas Talebi clarified in a statement that NCC's main focus is to bring innovation and change people's lives with Blockchain and AI technology:



"The mission is to create a system that can provide innovativeness and efficiency using blockchain, AI technology, or any combination thereof. The hope with your help will be achieved sooner by supporting us in this goal!"

About NetcoinCapital:

NetcoinCapital is a blockchain-based startup. A decentralized global operating system with infinite processing power, NetcoinCapital is trying to take a step in designing and building a new generation of processors. The processors that the company is studying, will turn each of the home devices into a supercomputer.

