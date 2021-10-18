Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - SkyChain Technologies Inc. ("SkyChain" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) announces the appointment of Anastasiia Zherbakhanova to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately. The Company will seek for financial and legal guidance from Ms. Zherbakhanova.

Ms. Zherbakhanova is an accomplished legal professional in the fields of energy, public infrastructure and blockchain technology. She has solid understanding of energy sector worldwide. She led development of large-scale renewable energy projects both in the frontier and developed countries. Ms. Zherbakhanova has extensive experience in fund raising. She has structured and closed multiple private and public financing rounds for energy and crypto mining projects. These include institutional banks' project financing, public follow-on securities offerings in the USA and private placements.

Ms. Zherbakhanova is quintessence of diversity. She is a native Asian-Russian with strong command of English, German and Chinese languages and cross-cultural business acumen. Ms. Zherbakhanova joined Global Executive MBA program at the China Europe International Business School, #2 worldwide and the highest ranked stand-alone program in Asia in 2020 in the Financial Times.

About SkyChain Technologies

SkyChain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologiesinc.com.

