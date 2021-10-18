Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of September 2021, which continued the Exchange's track record of strong momentum this year.

September 2021 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 2.2 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.6 billion;

CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised $105 million;

There were 19 new listings, bringing total listed securities to 712 as at September 30, 2021; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $53.3 billion as at September 30, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

"Issuers on the Canadian Securities Exchange raised a cumulative total of approximately $6.2 billion in the first nine months of 2021. That is significantly more than they have raised in any full year in the CSE's history," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "With trading volume also remaining very strong throughout the summer and early fall, the benefits of a CSE listing are more evident than ever."

What's On At the CSE

The CSE is participating in the 10th edition of the MJBizCon expo, the world's largest cannabis conference, taking place in Las Vegas from October 19-22. Richard Carleton will speak in a forum on the afternoon of October 19 titled The Expansion Dilemma: Insights on Growth Options in Cannabis. For more information on the conference, including in-person and virtual registration, please click here: https://mjbizconference.com/.

The CSE hosted two virtual conferences in the first week of October. Digital Securities in the Capital Markets explored opportunities in the digital asset space. Speakers covered topics including sustainable crypto mining, legal and accounting considerations for digital assets, sports and entertainment NFTs, and much more. ESG in the Capital Markets evaluated how companies can implement sustainability strategies, with particular focus on the cannabis and mining sectors. The conferences can be viewed on the CSE's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/csetv.

CSE Market Data on Futu Trading Platforms

The CSE is also pleased to announce that on September 9, real-time market data for CSE-listed securities went live on the Moomoo and Futubull trading platforms. Both platforms are operated by Futu Holdings Ltd. and represent an expanded global audience for the CSE's listed securities data, with global coverage across an estimated 15 million end users. Notable trading markets that Futu serves include the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other countries across Europe, the Middle East and South Asia.

New Listings in September 2021

Traction Exploration Inc. (TRAC)

Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. (VRAR)

CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CGII) - Fundamental Change

Golden Spike Resources Corp. (GLDS)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD) (TGOD.WS) (TGOD.WR) (TGOD.WA) (TGOD.WB)

QNB Metals Inc. (TIM)

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (GOAT)

Nepra Foods Inc. (NPRA)

Blender Bites Ltd. (BITE)

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (GWAY)

Telescope Innovations Corp. (TELI)

Bnsellit Technology Inc. (BNSL)

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (NVLH)

The BC Bud Corporation (BCBC)

Love Pharma Inc. (LUV) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

