Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 18 octobre/October 2021) Matica Enterprises Inc. (MMJ) has announced a name and symbol change to West Island Brands Inc. (WIB) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every thirty (30) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 10,712,484 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on October 20, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on October 19, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Matica Enterprises Inc. (MMJ) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour West Island Brands Inc. (WIB) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour trente (30) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 10 712 484 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 20 octobre 2021.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 19 octobre 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 20 octobre/October 2021 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 21 octobre/October 2021 New Name/ Nouveau nom: West Island Brands Inc. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: WIB NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 953400 10 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 953400 10 8 1 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: MMJ Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 576808109/CA5768081096

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com