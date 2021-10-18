Spectrum Diversified Designs - Tovolo: New Craft Ice Mold Designs from Tovolo Add Festive Flare to Fall Beverages

STREETSBORO, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Cooler temperatures, changing leaves, all things pumpkin, football and tailgates. It's Fall ya'll and time to get creative with your cocktails this season with new craft ice molds from Tovolo®. Available in themes ranging from spooktacular to sporty, these ice mold shapes are sure to spice up the fun at all your Fall festivities.

New fun designs and packages include:

Skull - set of two molds

Kitten - set of two molds

Bulldog - set of two molds

Sports Balls - set of four molds featuring a basketball, baseball, golf ball and football

A part of the Spectrum® family and a leader in go-to kitchen tool innovations, Tovolo's ice molds make a great gift or an excellent addition to any home bar, elevating ordinary beverages to extraordinary. The ultra-slow melting craft ice shapes melt slower than smaller versions or regular ice cubes, keeping drinks cool for longer without watering them down. And with the new, fun designs, they're the perfect addition to party punch bowls to spice up your game at tailgates and watch parties, or for creating "boo-tiful" beverages this spooky season. Just drop in for fun!

Making perfect ice shapes every time, the sturdy plastic construction, leak-proof design and helpful water-fill line make these stackable ice molds fool proof without messy water drips. The flexible silicone ice mold lids make it easy to open the mold and to remove the ice spheres from the tray - every time. Made from durable, food-grade materials that are BPA-free and dishwasher safe, these ice molds are an ideal addition to every household. The high-quality and amazing visual appeal make them perfect for commercial use in restaurants and bars as well.

Tovolo Ice Molds are available online through Amazon. Four-pack sets are available for under $21 and two-pack sets are available for under $12. For more information, please visit Tovolo.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com.

