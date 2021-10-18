Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC Pink: SEGI), is pleased to announce that it has submitted its application to uplist to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The application was submitted by the company's securities attorney, Anthony L.G., PLL. The application itself is not a guarantee of acceptance by OTC MARKETS to go from Sycamore's current OTC PINK status to uplisting onto the OTCQB®. The company recently completed an audit of its two-year financial statements as well as appointed independent directors to its board. Both of which are key requirements to be considered for uplisting.

Sycamore believes that an uplist to the OTCQB® can provide enhanced investor benefits including more comprehensive compliance requirements, higher reporting standards, and greater access to analyst coverage.

"If accepted, uplisting to the OTCQB® will be an extremely important step for us as we continue to add new content partners, further reduce outstanding debt, while working with our investment banking team to build up our shareholders equity," says Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group. He goes on to say, "These actions will help us to meet required listing standards as we work towards achieving one of our desired goals of becoming a Nasdaq Capital Markets traded company."

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Apple IOS, Android, LG, Samsung Smart Television, the Internet and will reach more than 100M U.S household televisions and 200M users via OTT (Over The Top) and mobile devices. Visit: www.segi.tv

Investors can also follow Sycamore on our Facebook: Sycamore Entertainment, Twitter: Sycamorefilms , Contact: (206) 502-2312 or email: info@sycamoreentertainment.com

About Sycamore Entertainment Group . (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores' management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release. Sycamore also delivers its content through SEGI.TV its Over The Top (OTT) connected platforms on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, Samsung IOS, Apple TV. Visit: www.sycamoreentertainment.com or corp.segi.tv

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependant on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Entertainment Group's actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability, demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Entertainment Group is subject to please see our filings at Otcmarkets.com SEGI. You should always independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100054