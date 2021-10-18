Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to host the third episode about the "State of Cybersecurity Industry: SBOMS Impact on Producers and Consumers"1 featuring key panelists Cassie Crossley, Shuli Goodman, Philip Tonkin and moderated by Chris Blask.

Relay's Cybeats will host the panel which will feature many industry leaders including Cassie Crossley, Product and Systems Security Director at Schneider Electric. Shuli Goodman, the Founder and Executive Director of LF Energy and Philip Tonkin Global Head of Cyber Operational Technology at National Grid.The panel will be moderated by Chris Blask, Vice President Strategy at Cybeats.

The need for SBOMs has become more apparent in the cybersecurity industry. In order to better understand what components are in your software, SBOMs are needed for both producers and consumers. Transparency is necessary for both roles to understand the vulnerabilities in their software in order to prevent cyber attacks and software malfunctions. Tune into Episode Three of the 'State of the Cybersecurity Industry' panel, on October 19th, to understand what an optimal SBOM will look like in your role as a producer, and how you can better use SBOMs as a consumer.

As leaders in SBOMs, these panelists will discuss how producers and consumers can better create and utilize SBOMs. The event will be hosted live on the Cybeats YouTube2 channel on October 19th at 1pm EDT. As the open source world continues to grow, panelists will discuss the increasing demand for SBOMs and the greater importance of the longevity and credibility of software ultimately showcasing how it offers a vital solution.

"The recent report of cybersecurity vulnerabilities in millions of surveillance and security cameras is a prime example of why both consumers and device manufacturers must embrace the SBoM," said Chris Blask, Vice President Strategy, Relay Medical. "With the explosive growth of the internet of things including connected devices, the origin of software systems becomes critically important for cybersecurity. I look forward to a lively discussion with Cassie, Shuli, and Philip, three respected leaders in the cyber securities industry."

Register for the 'SBOMs Impact on Producers and Consumers' Free Webinar using the link below:

https://stateofcybersecurityindustrywe.splashthat.com





Webinar Invitation Details

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/100066_10e508ec34e40b89_001full.jpg

About Cybeats

Cybeats is an integrated security platform designed to secure and protect high-valued connected devices. Cybeats' unique approach eliminates device downtime due to cyber-attacks and allows device manufacturers to develop and maintain secure and protected devices in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Cybeats' SBOM Studio product allows for the monitoring and analysis of cybersecurity on all components during the design and manufacturing stage, ensuring connected devices have been developed with secure software components.

Cybeats' capabilities span across detecting and mitigating attacks on devices while they are operational, enabling device makers to identify and fix security flaws during the product's design phase and empowering end users with fleet management tools such as secure firmware updates.

Website: www.cybeats.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel solutions in the diagnostics, AI data science and IoT security sectors. Relay recently acquired Cybeats Technologies, a platform which offers a holistic approach to cybersecurity and addresses the $73 billion IoT security market through their Software Bill of Materials and microagent solution. Cybeats provides real-time cybersecurity for connected devices, critical infrastructure, automotive, medical and IoT (Internet of Things) sectors.

The Company held a Special Meeting to approve a Name Change on September 20, 2021 as the Company's core competencies and product offerings have organically grown beyond the medical device industry, and this expansion into new industries and businesses will be reflected in the Name Change. The Company's new name will more aptly and effectively communicate the business and its commercial verticals.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

1 https://www.linkedin.com/events/6834623376489779200/

2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlWPPNuCZTQ

