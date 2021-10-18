- (PLX AI) - Bet-at-home.com to temporarily discontinue offering online casino in Austria and to recognize further provisions due to player lawsuits for repayment of gaming losses
- • Bet-at-home.com expects 2021 negative EBITDA of between EUR -14 million and EUR -10 million
- • Bet-at-home.com expects 2021 gross betting and gaming revenues of between EUR 93 million and EUR 98 million
- • Outlook includes expenses of EUR 24.6 million in connection with the Austrian customer lawsuits
- • Q3 earnings report scheduled for November 08 will be postponed to a later date
