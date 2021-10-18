Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSXV: WEE) (OTCQB: WFTSF) (Wavefront or the Company), wishes to announce that the Company has added an additional new US-based customer and received an initial purchase order for Powerwave®-related wellbore stimulations. The purchase order received by Wavefront for November 2021 has an approximate value of US$80,000.

This new customer, who cannot be named due to confidentiality stipulations, is an independent exploration and production ("E&P") company. Revenues will be recognized over the time-period the stimulations or individual performance obligation(s) occur. The customer has an aggressive monthly production optimization program and, based on historical Powerwave® performance should the customer see similar results, Wavefront foresees a high probability of being awarded such future work.

"We are pleased to add another E&P company to the Company's expanding international customer base," said Wavefront President and CEO Brett Davidson. "Wavefront continues to build a strong, global reputation with variations of the Company's Powerwave® technology having been adopted by independent, multi-national, and state-owned E&P's. We anticipate the addition of further new customers and growth opportunities in the near term," added Davidson.

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based, oil field service provider, focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology primarily for oil and gas well stimulation and applications related to IOR/EOR recovery. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQB under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100090