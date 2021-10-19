Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company disrupting retail with frictionless checkout technology, has partnered with one of the world's largest grocery chains Tesco PLC to open its first fully autonomous checkout-free grocery store in one of London's busiest commercial centers.

Located in High Holborn in central London, the Tesco Express store is 225 sq m, and outfitted with cameras on the ceilings, will allow customers to walk in, pick their desired items, and walk out without stopping at the checkout. Payments and receipts are settled digitally. This will be the first time anyone other than Amazon is rolling out frictionless checkout grocery stores in the world, and comes as the US giant pursues its grocery strategy globally, which also includes Just Walk Out technology.

Trigo transforms existing supermarkets and groceries into fully autonomous, digital stores. Trigo's GDPR-compliant AI solution is built with a privacy-by-design architecture which anonymizes a shopper's movement and product choice data. No biometric or facial recognition data are gathered or analyzed.

The move builds on Trigo's ongoing work with German supermarket giants REWE Group and Aldi Nord, as well as Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal.

Michael Gabay, Trigo co-founder and CEO said: "Trigo is immensely proud and honored to be rolling out its frictionless grocery shopping technology with Tesco, one of the world's biggest and most innovative grocery retailers. We look forward to transforming other Tesco stores across the UK."

Guus Dekkers, Chief Technology Officer at Tesco said: "We're excited to bring this new technology to customers in London. This new proposition will save customers time, removing any friction from the checkout and offering even more convenience for shoppers. Working in partnership with Trigo, we have combined the range, quality and value of Tesco products with the latest in-store innovation and we can't wait to see how customers respond."

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company's advanced retail automation platform identifies customers' shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process. Trigo works closely with retailers to convert their existing stores while maintaining their unique character and layout and leveraging their physical grocery scale to roll out next-generation offerings securely. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain's efficiency. Please visit Trigo for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018005203/en/

Contacts:

Trigo PR:

Amir Mizroch

amir@orangegrovecomms.com