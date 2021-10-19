Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018006068/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) and TÜV Rheinland have signed a strategic alliance to offer Project Management Consulting Services to clients in the infrastructure, energy, chemicals and mining metals industries.

The 5-year alliance will leverage the two companies' strengths as world class players in their respective industries and grow the footprint of both parties to better serve clients globally.

This alliance will enable both parties to expand their Project Management Consultancy as well as project controls and supervision capabilities into new market opportunities to create high-value services for clients.

Charles Cessot, Senior Vice President Strategy of Technip Energies, commented: "We are proud to have signed this strategic alliance with TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's leading testing service providers with which we have a strong relationship. This alliance is fully in line with our strategy to grow our services and advisory business. It also further demonstrates how we can bring our core capabilities to expand into adjacent markets and create added-value services."

Petr Láhner, Executive Vice President Industrial Services Cybersecurity of TÜV Rheinland, stated: "New technologies, new products and new requirements shape our everyday life. The world around us is changing, so are we. It is our ultimate goal to satisfy our customers by providing global, market-driven and innovative services. This is what unites us with Technip Energies, a leading Engineering Technology Company for the energy transition. We are therefore proud of the strategic cooperation we have now entered into."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,600 employees operating at sites on all continents around the globe. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. For further information: www.tuv.com

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements usually relate to future events and anticipated revenues, earnings, cash flows or other aspects of Technip Energies' operations or operating results. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "may," "estimate," "outlook," and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Technip Energies' current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on Technip Energies. While Technip Energies believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting Technip Energies will be those that Technip Energies anticipates.

All of Technip Energies' forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond Technip Energies' control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from Technip Energies' historical experience and Technip Energies' present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see Technip Energies' risk factors set forth in Technip Energies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include amendment no. 4 to Technip Energies' registration statement on Form F-1 filed on February 11, 2021.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. Technip Energies undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211018006068/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 203 429 3929

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Stella Fumey

Director Press Relations Digital Communications

Tel: +33 (1) 85 67 40 95

Email: Stella Fumey

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne