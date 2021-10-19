DJ RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

Paris, October 19, 2021 - 7.30 am

Share Capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Meetings of Shareholders and of General Partners held on Dec. 9, 2020 (2nd resolution), the Management Board decided on October 15, 2021, to cancel the 1,500,000 shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program launched on Jan. 6, 2021. The second tranche was launched on July 12, 2021 for a maximum duration of four months with a maximum amount of EUR60 million allocated to the acquisition of up to 1.5 million shares. This tranche has been completed on October 4, 2021 with the acquisition of 1.5 million of shares. The share capital decrease is effective as of October 19, 2021, as indicated in the Euronext notice dated on October 15, 2021.

Following this cancellation, the share capital amounts to 128,097,350 euros, divided into 102,477,880 shares (102,471,190 ordinary shares and 6,690 preferred shares (with no voting rights)).

