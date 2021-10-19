Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.10.2021
19.10.2021 | 08:01
RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

DJ RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

RUBIS RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares 19-Oct-2021 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, October 19, 2021 - 7.30 am

Share Capital decrease by cancellation of own shares

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Combined Meetings of Shareholders and of General Partners held on Dec. 9, 2020 (2nd resolution), the Management Board decided on October 15, 2021, to cancel the 1,500,000 shares bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback program launched on Jan. 6, 2021. The second tranche was launched on July 12, 2021 for a maximum duration of four months with a maximum amount of EUR60 million allocated to the acquisition of up to 1.5 million shares. This tranche has been completed on October 4, 2021 with the acquisition of 1.5 million of shares. The share capital decrease is effective as of October 19, 2021, as indicated in the Euronext notice dated on October 15, 2021.

Following this cancellation, the share capital amounts to 128,097,350 euros, divided into 102,477,880 shares (102,471,190 ordinary shares and 6,690 preferred shares (with no voting rights)). 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal Department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Share capital decrease by cancellation of own shares 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1241602 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1241602 19-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241602&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 19, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

